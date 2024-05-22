Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $144.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.72. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $148.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.03.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,767. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

