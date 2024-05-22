Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $750,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

