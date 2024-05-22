Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $755,000 Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,962,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,382,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $215.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,865.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $966,367. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

