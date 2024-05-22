Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $771,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Haleon by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Haleon by 853.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Haleon by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE HLN opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.28. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

