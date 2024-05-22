Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $788,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

