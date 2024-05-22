Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $815,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

