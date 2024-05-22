Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $833,000 Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.47%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

