Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $169.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

