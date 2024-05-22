Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $218.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.