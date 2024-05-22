Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,010 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,566,000 after buying an additional 667,660 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after buying an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after buying an additional 2,672,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,748,260 shares of the airline’s stock worth $60,825,000 after buying an additional 98,130 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $59,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.62.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

