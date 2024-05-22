Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $179.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.90. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Read Our Latest Report on PAYC

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.