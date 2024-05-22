Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $811,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $67.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

