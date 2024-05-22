Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 969.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 694,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 11.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,302,000 after buying an additional 244,286 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the third quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Western Union by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,528,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 188,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WU opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

