Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.7 %

WING stock opened at $380.34 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $400.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.35, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.78.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,305 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

