Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 464 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $559.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.76.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on CHE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.