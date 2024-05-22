Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 818 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 96,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,645 shares of company stock worth $4,326,582 in the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MUSA

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $440.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.62 and a 200 day moving average of $390.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.69 and a 1 year high of $447.91.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.