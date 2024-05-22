Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $36,544,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,033,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 476,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 328,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 296,716 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth $4,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PHG opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.9154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.83%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.