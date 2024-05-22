Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 115.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,873.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

