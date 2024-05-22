Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 115.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,873.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ZI stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on ZoomInfo Technologies
About ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ZoomInfo Technologies
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.