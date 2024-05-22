Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 122.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bruker by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

