Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -466.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

