Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Director John Malvisi purchased 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,498.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Malvisi purchased 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,498.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $597,095.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

