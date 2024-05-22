Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of News by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. News’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWSA. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

