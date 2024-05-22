Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 106,963 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Barclays started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.