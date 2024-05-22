Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JLL opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.78 and a 200 day moving average of $178.83. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $209.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

