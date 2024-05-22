Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,387 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 14,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,092 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

