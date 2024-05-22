Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 4,627 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 45.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,292 shares of company stock valued at $15,670,096 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SCI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCI

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.