Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $1,668,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,420,000 after buying an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.24 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

