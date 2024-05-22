Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 5,256 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth about $4,441,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Light & Wonder news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ LNW opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNW. Susquehanna cut Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

