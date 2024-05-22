Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 7,241 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 265,311 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 809.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 247,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after acquiring an additional 113,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,440,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,843,000 after acquiring an additional 113,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 163,612.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 106,348 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.6 %

DCI opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.