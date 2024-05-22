Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,475,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,495,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,002,000 after purchasing an additional 738,579 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,042,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,774,000 after purchasing an additional 679,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,191,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 468,761 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.03. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.