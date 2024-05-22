Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $163.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.56. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

