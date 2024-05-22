Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 172.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,160,000 after buying an additional 919,334 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 30.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,424,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 329,045 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,321,000 after purchasing an additional 205,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,608,000 after purchasing an additional 180,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 210,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

