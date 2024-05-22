W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

NYSE:WRB opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

