Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,544,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,586,865,000 after purchasing an additional 209,085 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $885.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $694.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

