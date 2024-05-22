Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Position Lessened by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Wix.com by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 42,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

Wix.com Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 151.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.28. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $174.09.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.