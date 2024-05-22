Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Workday by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,902,000 after acquiring an additional 103,171 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.64.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $258.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.04 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

