Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,210,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,853,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,968,000 after purchasing an additional 138,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after buying an additional 72,278 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,622.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,244,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,592,000 after buying an additional 1,171,985 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 249,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $7,996,607.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,505,660 shares in the company, valued at $785,161,346.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,540.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,758 shares of company stock valued at $16,296,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZWS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.