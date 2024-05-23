22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Upgraded at StockNews.com

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

