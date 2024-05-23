ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.50

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.50 and traded as high as $52.71. ABB shares last traded at $52.41, with a volume of 128,681 shares trading hands.

ABB Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.29). ABB had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

