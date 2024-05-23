Addison Capital Co Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Addison Capital Co decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $949.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $886.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $696.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $298.06 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.