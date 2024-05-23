Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $203.07

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 203.07 ($2.58) and traded as high as GBX 214.38 ($2.72). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.69), with a volume of 230,217 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 192.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.07. The company has a market cap of £454.13 million, a PE ratio of 3,028.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 1.66 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

In other news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.49), for a total value of £69,266.40 ($88,035.59). In other news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £69,266.40 ($88,035.59). Also, insider Eddie Johnson purchased 27,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £51,937.92 ($66,011.59). Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

