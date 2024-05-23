AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $18,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,082,000 after purchasing an additional 209,359 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 106.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,106,000 after acquiring an additional 287,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 288,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $196.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.53. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.24 and a 12-month high of $198.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVAV

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.