Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Affirm by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,886,000 after acquiring an additional 77,050 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Affirm by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Affirm by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,895,000 after acquiring an additional 153,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 3.56. Affirm has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

