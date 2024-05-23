Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.32

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.32 and traded as high as $25.48. Air T shares last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 14,087 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
