Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.08

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.08 and traded as high as C$16.36. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$16.18, with a volume of 39,571 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AD.UN shares. Cormark boosted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Price Performance

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$736.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Stories

