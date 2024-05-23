ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALE

ALLETE Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ALE opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in ALLETE by 19.8% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 150,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 24,839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 29.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 250,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 152,294 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ALLETE by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 4,157.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALLETE

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.