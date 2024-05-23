Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.20. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 66,238 shares traded.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERH. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

