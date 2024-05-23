Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.2% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 75,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,384,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $176.38 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $178.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day moving average of $146.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

