American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,974. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group stock opened at $131.40 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.21.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

