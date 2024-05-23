Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $273,535.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

